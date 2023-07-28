Harmony woman served warrants after routine traffic stop
Felony attempted first-degree murder was among the charges for 31-year-old woman.
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A routine traffic stop resulted in an arrest and warrant charges for a Harmony woman on Wednesday.
Kimberly Nicole Hart, 31, was pulled over by Deputy Easton Rhoney at Jennings Road and Friendship Road. Rhoney learned Hart had several outstanding warrants for her arrest from Mecklenburg County.
Hart was arrested and transported to the Iredell County Detention Center. Hart was served outstanding warrants for her arrest for felony attempted first-degree murder, felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, felony conspiracy, four counts of felony discharge weapon occupied property and felony accessory after the fact.
The magistrate issued Hart a $1,000,000 secured bond.
