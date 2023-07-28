Grandmother charged after Summerville child’s drowning death

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville Police have confirmed the grandmother of a 2-year-old boy who drowned in a community pond earlier this month has been charged in connection with the drowning.

Faith Robinson is charged with one count of unlawful conduct toward a child, Capt. Chris Hirsch said.

An affidavit states that on July 8, the boy, who Dorchester County Coroner Paul J. Brouthers identified as Alijah Brown, had been left in Robinson’s custody since that morning. Robinson told investigators that the child was nonverbal and in the process of an autistic diagnosis. Court documents state she also “had prior knowledge that he would walk out of the home and had done so three times prior to this occurrence.”

Alijah Brown, 2, died at Summerville Medical Center after being found in a retention pond, according to the Dorchester County Coroner's Office. (Lowcountry Mortuary)

“As she was getting ready to leave the incident location, she left the main door open, leaving the screen door closed, but unlocked,” an affidavit states. “During this time, the defendant knew Brown was in the living room. While she was meddling in her vehicle, Brown is seen on their Ring camera walk out of the front door and toward the front of the community.”

Investigators say Robinson then entered the home and told the homeowner she was leaving. Not seeing Brown in the living room, Robinson told investigators she left with the assumption that he was upstairs, but did not check upstairs to confirm his whereabouts.

About 30 minutes later, Summerville Police made contact with the family to tell them the boy had been found dead in a nearby retention pond.

Dashcam footage from the Summerville Police Department details the minutes that passed as officers struggled to open a gate while responding to a child face-down in a retention pond. After jumping over and recovering the child’s body, officers began CPR while they were still in the water. Dorchester County EMS soon arrived, and officers were able to get the gate open with the help of some residents, the report states. Officers still had to manually hold the gate open for EMS until they left.

The video above shows 60 seconds go by from the moment the first officer arrives to the moment other officers start jumping over the gate. Another minute-and-a-half goes by before a resident helps authorities open the gate.

Robinson was being held in the Dorchester County Detention Center.

