Fresh renderings: Charlotte FC will move into its new headquarters and practice facility soon

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios Charlotte) - Charlotte FC’s new home in east Charlotte is almost complete.

What’s happening: The Major League Soccer club will move into Atrium Health Performance Park, its new business headquarters and training facility, in August.

Why it matters: The new facility puts everyone — from players and front office staff to the business and marketing side — under the same roof.

Context: The club’s headquarters have been in a coworking space in Wesley Heights, an office tower in Uptown and at Bank of America Stadium. Now, they’ll finally have a permanent place to call home. The team trained at the Sportsplex at Matthews, a Mecklenburg County facility, and Bank of America Stadium before they began training at their new home last season.

Details: Charlotte FC is leasing the site from Levine Properties and privately financed the 52,000-square-foot project. The site includes six full fields and two smaller fields, and will also be where their MLS NEXT Pro side and academy train. Only the first team currently trains there.

The site will include five full grass fields and one smaller grass field, plus one artificial surface field and a smaller turf field. Two fields, which the first team has been training on since last summer, are currently complete. The rest should be complete by this fall.

The new space includes a player locker room, lounge, showers, athletic training area, kitchen, lounge, weight room and business offices.

Atrium Health Performance Park is located at 8600 McAlpine Park Dr.

Autoplay Caption

Flashback: Charlotte FC’s headquarters were originally planned for the former Eastland Mall site. The club later decided to put its academy headquarters at Eastland instead, but Tepper Sports and Entertainment, which owns the team, opted for a different east Charlotte site for the club as a whole, given that it would provide a permanent home two years earlier, owner David Tepper told reporters last fall.

“Two years is a big difference and quite frankly, the fans would’ve killed me without having a training facility for two more years at Eastland,” Tepper said, adding that the new site also offers more space compared to Eastland.

What’s next: The first team will move into Atrium Health Performance Park on Aug. 7 and the rest of the staff will follow on Aug. 14. Charlotte FC returns to Leagues Cup action on Saturday, July 29, at 7:30 p.m. at Bank of America Stadium vs. Liga MX side Necaxa.

Related: 20+ places to watch the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Charlotte

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.