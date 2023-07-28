Expert provides insight into missing case of Allisha Watts; video shows CMPD searching house of boyfriend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - WBTV is digging deeper in the search for Allisha Watts. the Moore County native has been missing for 11 days now.

We’ve heard the calls from her family and friends pressing police for answers about what they’re doing to find her. The family is vowing to do anything and everything, to bring Allisha home.

A legal expert WBTV talked to said this isn’t just any missing persons investigation, adding there are a lot of twists in the case that may be the reason they’re holding information...

The expert points to there being a date she was last seen, followed by her SUV being found in Anson County with a man inside. The expert said it’s a complicated case but police likely have evidence to work with.

“They looking at something, I don’t know what,” said in cell phone video sent to WBTV. It shows police searching the east Charlotte home where Allisha Watts was last seen.

Karl De la Guerra, WBTV’s Security Analyst said, “this being an active investigation, they’re going to follow any lead they have and evidence is going to point to where those leads are going to be, nothing surprises me that they’re going to take into account and they’re going to follow up on every aspect if they can.”

The apparent search of the house where Watts’ family said her boyfriend lives. The search happened hours after family, friends and activists held a news conference Wednesday in front of CMPD headquarters.

Anthony McCauley, a friend of Watts said, “we want you to come forward and let us know where our sister is, let us know where Allisha is.”

Dorothy Brower added, “we want facts, we don’t want one story today and a conflicting story tomorrow.”

They’re demanding more information about the investigation into Watts’ disappearance.

Karl De la Guerra talked about the case saying, “not speaking at all for CMPD, but just speaking in general from law enforcement procedures, this type of information does need to be kept close hold for the integrity of the investigation,”

The expert said police are likely being cautious in the event there’s foul play involved in Watts disappearance. “They want to make sure the prosecutorial evidence is there and establishing the proper matter to be able to get a prosecution on a suspect if this is in case foul play.”

While the family calls for more answers, our security expert says police are likely working countless hours to solve this case.

“We’re all hoping that Allisha is able to return home and she is found safe, Allisha Watts wellbeing is the top priority right now of everyone who has their ears set on this investigation,” said de la Guerra.

CMPD released a statement on social media saying detectives are following all leads and using all available resources to locate Ms. Watts and adds detectives are in communication with the family.

