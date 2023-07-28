PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Expert provides insight into missing case of Allisha Watts; video shows CMPD searching house of boyfriend

While the family calls for more answers, our security expert says police are likely working countless hours to solve this case.
While the family calls for more answers, our security expert says police are likely working countless hours to solve this case.
By Lowell Rose
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 10:24 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - WBTV is digging deeper in the search for Allisha Watts. the Moore County native has been missing for 11 days now.

We’ve heard the calls from her family and friends pressing police for answers about what they’re doing to find her. The family is vowing to do anything and everything, to bring Allisha home.

A legal expert WBTV talked to said this isn’t just any missing persons investigation, adding there are a lot of twists in the case that may be the reason they’re holding information...

The expert points to there being a date she was last seen, followed by her SUV being found in Anson County with a man inside. The expert said it’s a complicated case but police likely have evidence to work with.

“They looking at something, I don’t know what,” said in cell phone video sent to WBTV. It shows police searching the east Charlotte home where Allisha Watts was last seen.

Karl De la Guerra, WBTV’s Security Analyst said, “this being an active investigation, they’re going to follow any lead they have and evidence is going to point to where those leads are going to be, nothing surprises me that they’re going to take into account and they’re going to follow up on every aspect if they can.”

The apparent search of the house where Watts’ family said her boyfriend lives. The search happened hours after family, friends and activists held a news conference Wednesday in front of CMPD headquarters.

Anthony McCauley, a friend of Watts said, “we want you to come forward and let us know where our sister is, let us know where Allisha is.”

Dorothy Brower added, “we want facts, we don’t want one story today and a conflicting story tomorrow.”

They’re demanding more information about the investigation into Watts’ disappearance.

Karl De la Guerra talked about the case saying, “not speaking at all for CMPD, but just speaking in general from law enforcement procedures, this type of information does need to be kept close hold for the integrity of the investigation,”

The expert said police are likely being cautious in the event there’s foul play involved in Watts disappearance. “They want to make sure the prosecutorial evidence is there and establishing the proper matter to be able to get a prosecution on a suspect if this is in case foul play.”

While the family calls for more answers, our security expert says police are likely working countless hours to solve this case.

“We’re all hoping that Allisha is able to return home and she is found safe, Allisha Watts wellbeing is the top priority right now of everyone who has their ears set on this investigation,” said de la Guerra.

CMPD released a statement on social media saying detectives are following all leads and using all available resources to locate Ms. Watts and adds detectives are in communication with the family.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tickets are now on sale for the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home that's being built in Monroe.
Tickets sold out for the St. Jude Dream Home in Monroe
Vibrant, blue water is seen along the coast of Emerald Isle, N.C.
Why is the water so blue along the Carolina coast?
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Charlotte 49ers football coach Biff Poggi appeared to be displeased at the American Athletic...
Charlotte 49ers football coach slams podium, walks away from AAC news conference
The front window at Fink's Jewelers in Birkdale Village was seen smashed in Thursday morning....
Break-in at Birkdale Village jewelry store happens two weeks after armed robbery

Latest News

Mallory Beach died in a 2019 boat crash. Attorneys representing Beach's family and Parker's...
Judge signs settlement between Mallory Beach’s family, Parker’s
Charlotte Fire Chief Reginald Johnson and Fire Marshall Kevin Miller answer WBTV's questions...
New buildings allowed to open in Charlotte despite fire safety concerns, records show
The victim has been identified as Corbin Street.
Man charged with Charlotte murder arrested in Baltimore
No serious injuries were reported in the plane crash.
Small plane crashes in backyard in Catawba County