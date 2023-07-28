PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Donald Trump to speak at S.C. Republican Party’s Silver Elephant Dinner

Former President Donald J. Trump will be in South Carolina to speak at a South Carolina...
Former President Donald J. Trump will be in South Carolina to speak at a South Carolina Republican party dinner.(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Former President Donald J. Trump will be in South Carolina to speak at a South Carolina Republican party dinner.

Trump will arrive in Columbia on Saturday, Aug. 5, and will then speak at the South Carolina Republican Party’s Silver Elephant Dinner.

Trump was recently endorsed by West Virginia Governor Jim Justice.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vibrant, blue water is seen along the coast of Emerald Isle, N.C.
Why is the water so blue along the Carolina coast?
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
The front window at Fink's Jewelers in Birkdale Village was seen smashed in Thursday morning....
Break-in at Birkdale Village jewelry store happens two weeks after armed robbery
Family members say Delrie Rosario fell and hit her head on a treadmill at an LA Fitness in...
Mom of 4 dies in freak treadmill accident at gym: ‘All we were doing was working out’
Chandler Kluttz shows the injury to his remaining arm as well as the injury to his head.
Mother, 3 sons charged with hammer, pipe assault on disabled ex-boyfriend

Latest News

New state legislation should lead to new casinos in North Carolina
Lawmakers propose opening four new casinos
A man plays a slot machine at the Hard Rock Casino in Atlantic City N.J. on Aug. 8, 2022. On...
Four new casinos, video gambling could be on horizon as North Carolina Republicans negotiate
An elevator inspector with the N.C. Department of Labor inspects an elevator in Charlotte.
NC employee vacancies mount as lawmakers negotiate budget
DeSantis will speak at the Philip T. Glennon Community Center in Tega Cay.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis making presidential campaign stop in York Co. on Monday
Voter ID Graphic
Student & employee ID cards get approval for this year’s municipal elections