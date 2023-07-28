PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Crash closes portion of I-485 inner loop in south Charlotte

The road is expected to stay closed until roughly 5:11 p.m. on Friday.
The road is expected to remain closed for a few hours Friday afternoon.
The road is expected to remain closed for a few hours Friday afternoon.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A vehicle crash has closed a portion of the Interstate 485 inner loop in south Charlotte Friday afternoon.

The crash happened around 2:11 p.m. at the I-485 inner loop near Rea Road, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Medic said crews responding to that crash were canceled.

The road is expected to stay closed until roughly 5:11 p.m. on Friday.

