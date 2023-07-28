Crash closes portion of I-485 inner loop in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A vehicle crash has closed a portion of the Interstate 485 inner loop in south Charlotte Friday afternoon.

The crash happened around 2:11 p.m. at the I-485 inner loop near Rea Road, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Medic said crews responding to that crash were canceled.

The road is expected to stay closed until roughly 5:11 p.m. on Friday.

