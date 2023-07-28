CMS to host coaching symposium ahead of start of official practices

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This coming Monday will mark the first day student-athletes can begin official practices in North Carolina.

Ahead of that, coaches and athletic directors from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools (CMS) are set to convene Friday for their annual coaching symposium to discuss a host of issues impacting coaching staffs and athletes.

Including all middle and high schools, the district has thousands of students who play sports, and leaders want to make sure coaches have the tools they need to manage rules, safety and overall well-being.

This year’s symposium will be held at Rocky River High School in Mint Hill for the annual coaches symposium.

Coaches will learn about recruitment and mental and physical health.

Concerns addressing the potential for ineligible athletes participating in games will also be discussed Friday.

In just the past couple years, two CMS high school football teams, Myers Park and West Charlotte, had to forfeit their 2021 seasons because ineligible students played on the teams.

District leaders are also expected to discuss the policy on Name, Image and Likeness (NIL), which would have allowed students to benefit financially. Gov. Cooper signed an executive order allowing it over the summer, but lawmakers later blocked it.

CMS held a similar symposium for parents on Thursday, aimed at ensuring coaches, parents and players are all clear on the rules, with the intent of setting up a safe and fair season.

