Charge dropped against man in death by distribution case in Cornelius

CORNELIUS, N.C. (WBTV) – A charge against a man in connection with a death by distribution case in Cornelius has been dismissed, prosecutors said.

Earlier this month, Cornelius Police charged 21-year-old Ehsanullah “Sean” Ayaar with felony death by distribution. Officers said he was being charged after a juvenile had died in an apparent overdose.

Investigators said they believed Ayaar was the source of the narcotics that resulted in the juvenile’s death.

A dismissal filed this week in Mecklenburg County explains that the prosecution cannot prove that the victim took anything that was sold by Ayaar.

Watch continuing live coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.