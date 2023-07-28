Charge dropped against man in death by distribution case in Cornelius
A dismissal was filed this week in Mecklenburg County.
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CORNELIUS, N.C. (WBTV) – A charge against a man in connection with a death by distribution case in Cornelius has been dismissed, prosecutors said.
Earlier this month, Cornelius Police charged 21-year-old Ehsanullah “Sean” Ayaar with felony death by distribution. Officers said he was being charged after a juvenile had died in an apparent overdose.
Investigators said they believed Ayaar was the source of the narcotics that resulted in the juvenile’s death.
A dismissal filed this week in Mecklenburg County explains that the prosecution cannot prove that the victim took anything that was sold by Ayaar.
