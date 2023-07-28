PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Bar raises thousands to replace hot dog cart stolen in Plaza Midwood

The business shared pictures from security footage showing a person in a hood stealing the cart, which was covered by a tarp.
Hattie's Tap & Tavern raised thousands of dollars to replace a man's hot dog cart, which was stolen from the business's parking lot.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 9:28 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A Charlotte bar has raised thousands of dollars to help a man out after someone stole his hot dog cart in Plaza Midwood.

Tom’s Happy Hound Hot Dog Cart was stolen early Wednesday morning from the parking lot at Hattie’s Tap and Tavern in Plaza Midwood, according to a post on the bar’s Instagram page.

The business shared pictures from security footage showing a person in a hood stealing the cart, which was covered by a tarp.

Hattie’s then went on social media, hoping to raise $4,000 to help replace Tom’s cart.

The tavern succeeded, raising nearly $6,000.

They posted a message on Instagram Thursday night, thanking everyone for blowing their goal out of the water.

