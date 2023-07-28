Bar raises thousands to replace hot dog cart stolen in Plaza Midwood

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A Charlotte bar has raised thousands of dollars to help a man out after someone stole his hot dog cart in Plaza Midwood.

Tom’s Happy Hound Hot Dog Cart was stolen early Wednesday morning from the parking lot at Hattie’s Tap and Tavern in Plaza Midwood, according to a post on the bar’s Instagram page.

The business shared pictures from security footage showing a person in a hood stealing the cart, which was covered by a tarp.

Hattie’s then went on social media, hoping to raise $4,000 to help replace Tom’s cart.

The tavern succeeded, raising nearly $6,000.

They posted a message on Instagram Thursday night, thanking everyone for blowing their goal out of the water.

