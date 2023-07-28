PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Backpack maker sues ‘Indiana Jones’ filmmakers over bag in film

Frost River's owner said fans spotted their bag, called the Geologist Pack, in “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.” (Northern News Now)
By Natalie Hoepner
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, Minn. (Northern News Now/Gray News) - A Minnesota company is suing a big filmmaker, claiming one of their bags appeared in the new “Indiana Jones” film.

“It sure is fun to see a bag made right here in Duluth be a giant on the screen and for a big period of the movie,” said Frost River owner Christian Benson.

Frost River officials said fans spotted their bag, called the Geologist Pack, in “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.”

“We saw a big uptick on the Geologist’s webpage, and then we started getting email requests from customers asking for us to remove the logo,” Benson said.

Benson said he is confident the logo-less bag in the film is from their handcrafted collection.

“People say, ‘Well how do you know it’s your bag?’ Well, we are very unique in what we make here,” Benson said. “We do solid brass hardware; very few manufacturers do solid brass.”

Frost River sued Lucasfilm for using their backpack without consulting the company and then engaging in a joint marketing campaign with Filson, a direct competitor to Frost River.

“This isn’t right that we make this bag, and we want people to know that we make this bag. And bringing in the third-party marketing side of things really made it very confusing,” Benson said.

The company hired a team to oversee the legal process, and they said their attorneys are in talks with the movie production company.

“We are the only ones who make that bag. And someone else can go create a bag at some point that looks similar to it, but when they talk about what’s in the movie and what we sell on our website, it’s the authentic Geologist Pack,” Benson said.

The dollar amount of the case would be determined if it makes it to court.

Lucasfilm did not yet respond to a request for comment.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vibrant, blue water is seen along the coast of Emerald Isle, N.C.
Why is the water so blue along the Carolina coast?
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
The front window at Fink's Jewelers in Birkdale Village was seen smashed in Thursday morning....
Break-in at Birkdale Village jewelry store happens two weeks after armed robbery
Family members say Delrie Rosario fell and hit her head on a treadmill at an LA Fitness in...
Mom of 4 dies in freak treadmill accident at gym: ‘All we were doing was working out’
CMPD is investigating a deadly crash on Westinghouse Boulevard in south Charlotte.
Deadly crash closes busy south Charlotte road

Latest News

Funds raised go toward a variety of cancer treatments, many of which are not covered by...
24 Hours of Booty set to kick off Friday evening in Myers Park
Including all middle and high schools, the district has thousands of students who play sports.
CMS to host coaching symposium ahead of start of official practices
The woman was found in her car at the Aldi in Indian Trail.
Woman facing drug, child abuse charges after being found unconscious in Union Co. parking lot
Officials said a house fire on Carousel Drive in east Charlotte was intentionally set on...
House fire in east Charlotte intentionally set, no injuries reported
The MLS club will move into Atrium Health Performance Park in August.
Charlotte FC will move into its new headquarters and practice facility soon