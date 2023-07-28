PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
24 Hours of Booty set to kick off Friday evening in south Charlotte

The event, a 24-hour bike ride around Myers Park, raises money for cancer research.
By Faith Alford
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 5:03 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The start of this year’s 24 Hours of Booty is just hours away.

The “Booty Loop,” as the course is called, starts on Queen Road and goes through Selwyn Avenue, then goes to Wellesley Avenue to complete the loop.

Each year since 2002, hundreds of bikers participate, with all proceeds going to the 24-Hour Foundation.

Funds raised go toward a variety of cancer treatments, many of which are not covered by insurance. Before this year’s festivities have even officially kicked off, the event has already raised more than $1.4 million.

Anyone wishing to participate can show up or leave anytime during the 24-hour period.

The event runs from 7 p.m. Friday through the same time Saturday.

