24 Hours of Booty set to kick off Friday evening in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The start of this year’s 24 Hours of Booty is just hours away.

The event, a 24-hour bike ride around Myers Park, raises money for cancer research.

The “Booty Loop,” as the course is called, starts on Queen Road and goes through Selwyn Avenue, then goes to Wellesley Avenue to complete the loop.

Each year since 2002, hundreds of bikers participate, with all proceeds going to the 24-Hour Foundation.

Funds raised go toward a variety of cancer treatments, many of which are not covered by insurance. Before this year’s festivities have even officially kicked off, the event has already raised more than $1.4 million.

Anyone wishing to participate can show up or leave anytime during the 24-hour period.

The event runs from 7 p.m. Friday through the same time Saturday.

Related: Organizers gearing up for annual ‘24 Hours of Booty’ to raise money for cancer treatment

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.