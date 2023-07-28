23-year-old killed, one hurt in south Charlotte crash, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed and another was injured in a three-car crash that closed a busy south Charlotte road on Thursday morning.

The crash happened on East Westinghouse Boulevard near Rodney Street. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said an Isuzu landscape truck, an Infinity G35 and a Ford Transit Connect were involved.

The driver of the Infinity, identified as Maurice Leach, 23, was pronounced dead at the hospital due to injuries he sustained in the crash, according to the CMPD.

Police added that the driver of the Ford was also taken to Atrium Health Main with serious injuries.

The preliminary investigation indicates the driver of the Isuzu made a left turn from Rodney Street onto East Westinghouse Boulevard and was struck by the Infinity driven by Leach, investigators said.

According to police, Leach failed to reduce his speed before the collision between the two vehicles, which caused the Infinity to cross into oncoming traffic and hit the Ford van.

Excessive speed by the driver of the Infinity is suspected to be a contributing factor in the crash, police said.

