PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

23-year-old killed, one hurt in south Charlotte crash, police say

The crash happened on East Westinghouse Boulevard near Rodney Street.
CMPD is investigating the crash.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed and another was injured in a three-car crash that closed a busy south Charlotte road on Thursday morning.

The crash happened on East Westinghouse Boulevard near Rodney Street. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said an Isuzu landscape truck, an Infinity G35 and a Ford Transit Connect were involved.

The driver of the Infinity, identified as Maurice Leach, 23, was pronounced dead at the hospital due to injuries he sustained in the crash, according to the CMPD.

Police added that the driver of the Ford was also taken to Atrium Health Main with serious injuries.

The preliminary investigation indicates the driver of the Isuzu made a left turn from Rodney Street onto East Westinghouse Boulevard and was struck by the Infinity driven by Leach, investigators said.

According to police, Leach failed to reduce his speed before the collision between the two vehicles, which caused the Infinity to cross into oncoming traffic and hit the Ford van.

Excessive speed by the driver of the Infinity is suspected to be a contributing factor in the crash, police said.

Download the free WBTV News app for traffic and weather updates.

Watch continuous live news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vibrant, blue water is seen along the coast of Emerald Isle, N.C.
Why is the water so blue along the Carolina coast?
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
The front window at Fink's Jewelers in Birkdale Village was seen smashed in Thursday morning....
Break-in at Birkdale Village jewelry store happens two weeks after armed robbery
Family members say Delrie Rosario fell and hit her head on a treadmill at an LA Fitness in...
Mom of 4 dies in freak treadmill accident at gym: ‘All we were doing was working out’
Chandler Kluttz shows the injury to his remaining arm as well as the injury to his head.
Mother, 3 sons charged with hammer, pipe assault on disabled ex-boyfriend

Latest News

The road is expected to remain closed for a few hours Friday afternoon.
Crash closes portion of I-485 inner loop in south Charlotte
I-85 closed after crash near Concord Mills, 2 injured
2 injured after crash near Concord Mills; I-85 reopens
A Charlotte man was killed in a crash involving a tractor-trailer Wednesday in Kershaw County,...
Coroner: Charlotte man killed in Kershaw County, SC, crash
CMPD is investigating the crash.
Deadly crash closes busy south Charlotte road