13-year-old mauled by pit bulls at home, seriously injured

Police in Bexar County, Texas, said a teenager is recovering from serious injuries after he was attacked by at least two pit bulls Thursday. (Source: KSAT/CNN)
By KSAT staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas (KSAT) - A teenager is being treated for serious injuries he suffered during a vicious dog attack Thursday.

Police say the 13-year-old boy was attacked by at least two pit bulls.

The teen is expected to survive, but he had to be airlifted due to his injuries.

One of the responding deputies said the bites were some of the worst wounds he’s seen.

One by one, six pit bulls were removed from the home.

The Bexar County Sheriffs Office responding to the scene because the dogs attacked a boy who lives there.

The boy’s grandparent called 911.

“He heard the young boy screaming. He came into the room and saw at least one possibly, all six of these pit bulls piled up on the young boy, attacking him,” Sheriff Javier Salazar said.

The sheriff said the family owns all six dogs. They raised them and wanted to sell them.

At this point, it’s unclear why the dogs attacked the boy.

Salazar tipped his hat to the deputy that responded to this house, saying he happens to be one of only fully trained paramedics that they have. He said he believes quick thinking and that training gave the victim in this case a fighting chance.

“He had some specialized gear with him,” he said. “He was able to administer aid, but he actually told us that the bites he had seen were probably some of the worst wounds he’s seen on a person.”

The responding deputy said he counted at least 50 puncture wounds on the teen’s body, Salazar said.

The boy was airlifted to university hospital and is expected to survive.

As for the dogs, the sheriff said, “Two of the dogs were owner-surrendered, and then the other four were taken as part of a 10-day quarantine period. We’ll see what ends up happening with those dogs, but I’m fully expecting that the other two will most likely be euthanized.”

The sheriff said it’s too early to tell if the parents will face charges.

