Waterside developer withdraws current application for project

By WBTV Web Staff and Nikki Hauser
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s back to the drawing board for Waterside developer Jake Palillo.

After a meeting with the Huntersville planning department Tuesday, Palillo withdrew his current application for what formerly was known as the proposed Lagoona Bay resort.

Palillo said he will reenter a new application with even newer modifications. The lagoon and acreage will stay the same, but now there will only be 275 single-family lots, a boutique inn (that includes rooms, an event center and restaurant) and 140 cottage homes. The condos and retail from the prior project are scratched.

Palillo plans to ask for rezoning for this modified project. He said the process will start over, and a public hearing likely will be planned for December.

The plan for Lagoona Bay originally called for an $800 million mixed-use community partially along Sam Furr Road. It was to span about 270 acres, with a luxury hotel and conference center, townhomes, single-family homes, luxury apartments and condos.

This is a developing story. Please return to WBTV.com for updates.

Watch continuous live news coverage below:

