Start your engines: Clover 7-year-old heads to Amateur Motocross National Championship

By Cam Gaskins
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Most toddlers grow up wanting to watch Disney or Nickelodeon cartoons on T.V..

Jase Wells wanted to watch professional motocross racers.

“We’ve literally seen him sleeping in his car seat in the car, sound asleep just twisting his wrist like he’s twisting a throttle,” his father Adam Wells said. “Dreaming about racing a bike.”

Now at the age of 7, Jase is on the verge of realizing one of those dreams.

Wells is one of 42 kids across the country to qualify in his classification for the AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship race at historic Loretta Lynn Ranch.

“It’s been really cool to see it all unfold from such a young age,” Adam Wells said. “To get to get here has been an incredible journey for sure.”

He spends hours every week racing on the dirt track behind his home in Clover, S.C., and on the Top Gun Motocross Park in Lincolnton.

“That’s what makes him happy,” his mother Crystal Wells said. “That’s all he wants to do, is ride his dirt bike.”

Wells admits that once he revs up his engine, he gets some butterflies in his heart before taking the track.

“It’s beating pretty fast,” Wells said.

But once the gate drops and he hits the track, that all goes away.

“He gets in his own little world out there,” Adam Wells said. “He thinks he’s a pro out there on the tracks man.”

The Wells family has turned Jase’s burgeoning career into a family affair. They spend most weekends on the road for his races, cheering him on every step of the way.

“They always cheer for me, sometimes I hear them, sometimes I don’t,” Wells said. “It just makes me want to get on the gas.”

Jase hits the track in the Micro 1 Shaft Drive Limited class of the Amateur Motocross National Championship around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday August 1.

Information on how to view the races from Loretta Lynn Ranch can be found here.

