StarMed closes east Charlotte location without directly notifying patients

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After more than a week of trying to reach his doctor at StarMed in east Charlotte, one man said he was down to the wire in receiving his life-saving medication.

“My blood pressure was very high, high enough to die,” Chris Goodwin, who went on blood pressure medication in 2021, said.

In 2022, he changed his health care services to StarMed because of the company’s affordability.

“Went to those guys [at StarMed]; found their costs to be very reasonable. I was reasonably satisfied with the service I received,” Goodwin said. “I did get my prescription for hypertension. We agreed that we would see each other in 90 days, that was the duration of the prescription.”

His next visit was set for the end of July. He heard a news report mid-July that explained StarMed was reorganizing, so he called his location on Central Avenue to confirm his appointment. He said he could not get anyone to pick up the phone.

“I’ve attempted to reach out to them since last week, multiple times in response,” he said. “Usually the phone system just disconnects. I have not been able to actually leave a message with anyone. My pharmacy has requested the refill five business days ago at this point, and they’ve gotten no response either.”

He said his medication is something he needs to keep living.

“A week after my prescription runs out, my blood pressure will be over 160 over 120, which means I could have a stroke and die anytime,” Goodwin said. “And I’m 50 years old.”

StarMed could not be reached for comment on Wednesday, although they did post a statement to X (formerly Twitter) on July 19 saying in part, “We’re refocusing our resources on our flagship location on Tuckaseegee Road and our new South Boulevard location opening in December. East Charlotte and Gastonia patients are welcome to transfer care to those locations. We’re committed to serving our community.”

StarMed's Central Avenue location in East Charlotte notified patients about stopping their services with a note on the door. (Credit: WBTV/ClaireKopsky)

Patients said they wish the healthcare company would have at least sent an email to notify them.

“It’s very clear,” Goodwin said. “They don’t care to service us and you could have at least told me before my prescription ran out.”

Goodwin said he cannot afford to go to another provider, but will need to find a way to fill his prescription

“So, [StarMed} fulfill your promise that you will see me and continue my medical care,” Goodwin pleaded. “If you can’t, then you really could have communicated back to all of your patients before announcing that you’re pulling services from my side of town.”

Also Read: Centene backs out of Charlotte HQ move, city loses thousands of promised jobs

Watch continuous live news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.