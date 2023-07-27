PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Star witness in Murdaugh trial named Deputy of the Year

Dr. Kenneth Kinsey, star witness during Murdaugh murder trial, is named SC Deputy of the Year.
Dr. Kenneth Kinsey, star witness during Murdaugh murder trial, is named SC Deputy of the Year.(Orangeburg Co. Sheriff's Office)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Dr. Kenneth Kinsey, a crime scene expert who gained fans around the world during the trial of Alex Murdaugh, was awarded a prestigious title from the South Carolina Sheriff’s Office Association this week.

The association named Kinsey, a chief deputy for the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office, the Deputy of the Year for South Carolina.

He spent hours testifying on the stand during the double murder trial and his expert opinion on the crime scene evidence helped lead to a conviction for the murders of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh. Kinsey was critical in debunking a two-shooter theory proposed by Murdaugh’s defense team.

Defense attorney Dick Harpootlian and Kenneth Kinsey estimate the distance of a shotgun during...
Defense attorney Dick Harpootlian and Kenneth Kinsey estimate the distance of a shotgun during Paul Murdaugh’s murder during Alex Murdaugh’s trial for murder at the Colleton County Courthouse on Thursday, February 16, 2023. Joshua Boucher/The State/Pool(Joshua Boucher | jboucher@thestate.com)

Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell wrote in Kinsey’s nomination letter, “It is from this extreme act of professionalism developed from his three decades of law enforcement, hands-on experience, leadership, knowledge, training, honed to the level as a crime scene reconstruction expert, we nominate OCSO Chief Deputy Kenny Kinsey for the South Carolina Sheriff’s Association’s Deputy of the Year.”

Kinsey is also working on the investigation into the homicide of Stephen Smith, a Lowcountry teen whose death investigation was reopened during the Murdaugh investigation.

READ MORE: Murdaugh star witness sets sights on another Lowcountry case

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tickets are now on sale for the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home that's being built in Monroe.
Tickets sold out for the St. Jude Dream Home in Monroe
Vibrant, blue water is seen along the coast of Emerald Isle, N.C.
Why is the water so blue along the Carolina coast?
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Charlotte 49ers football coach Biff Poggi appeared to be displeased at the American Athletic...
Charlotte 49ers football coach slams podium, walks away from AAC news conference
The front window at Fink's Jewelers in Birkdale Village was seen smashed in Thursday morning....
Break-in at Birkdale Village jewelry store happens two weeks after armed robbery

Latest News

Mallory Beach died in a 2019 boat crash. Attorneys representing Beach's family and Parker's...
Judge signs settlement between Mallory Beach’s family, Parker’s
Charlotte Fire Chief Reginald Johnson and Fire Marshall Kevin Miller answer WBTV's questions...
New buildings allowed to open in Charlotte despite fire safety concerns, records show
Victim involved with the alleged murder has been identified as Corbin Street
Man allegedly charged with Charlotte murder arrested in Baltimore
No serious injuries were reported in the plane crash.
Small plane crashes in backyard in Catawba County
Police were seen searching the home where missing Moore County woman Allisha Watts was said to...
CMPD seen searching Charlotte home where missing Allisha Watts was last seen