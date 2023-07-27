PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Small plane hits trees, crashes in backyard in Catawba County

The Federal Aviation Administration will oversee the investigation.
A single-engine plane crashed in Maiden in Catawba County Thursday afternoon.
A single-engine plane crashed in Maiden in Catawba County Thursday afternoon.(Source: WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A single-engine plane with two people onboard crashed while trying to land at a nearby runway in the town of Maiden Thursday afternoon, authorities say.

The pilot of the plane was trying to land at Laneys Airport when they overshot the runway, attempted to take back off, hit several trees and crashed into the backyard of a home on South Olivers Crossroad in Maiden, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Initial information from the highway patrol said the plane was attempting to land at Lake Norman Airport.

Troopers said the pilot and a passenger were taken to Lake Norman Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.

The Federal Aviation Administration will oversee the investigation.

This comes days after a small plane crashed at Camp Barnhardt, a Boy Scout camp in Stanly County. The two people onboard that aircraft were injured.

