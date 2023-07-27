PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

SCHSL football state championship games moving to SC State

(WMBF)
By Michael Owens
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The site for the South Carolina High School League’s state championship football games is set to change this year.

The league announced Thursday that all five of its state championship games will be held at Oliver C. Dawson Bulldog Stadium on the campus of South Carolina State University in Orangeburg.

The games will be moving from Benedict College’s Johnson Football Stadium in Columbia.

“We are excited about the move and are looking forward to having SC State serve as the host site for our Football State Finals,” SCHSL Commissioner Dr. Jerome Singleton said in a statement.

The state final matchups will be played from Nov. 30-Dec. 2.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tickets are now on sale for the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home that's being built in Monroe.
Tickets sold out for the St. Jude Dream Home in Monroe
Vibrant, blue water is seen along the coast of Emerald Isle, N.C.
Why is the water so blue along the Carolina coast?
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Charlotte 49ers football coach Biff Poggi appeared to be displeased at the American Athletic...
Charlotte 49ers football coach slams podium, walks away from AAC news conference
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56

Latest News

Providence Day’s football program has another player heading to a Power 5 school as wide...
Jordan Shipp verbally commits to North Carolina
The Myers Park football team wraps up a summer workout the afternoon of May 2.
Charlotte area coach, players apprehensive about possible NIL policy in N.C.
Republicans have scheduled a news conference Thursday to discuss the bills.
Bills placing restrictions on transgender student-athletes in N.C. introduced
Providence Day's Jadyn Davis, a top-ranked quarterback prospect in the 2024 class, committed to...
Providence Day QB, top prospect Jadyn Davis commits to Michigan