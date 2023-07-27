PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Newest section of Cross Charlotte Trail to officially open Thursday

The newest section connects NoDa to the South Carolina state line.
By Faith Alford
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 5:42 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The newest section of the Cross Charlotte Trail will officially open Thursday morning.

The trail, in its entirety, runs along with Little Sugar Creek from Brandywine Road at the north end of the city down to Tyvola Road in the southern portion.

The newest section of trail is just over a mile and a half, but officials say it fills a critical gap, connecting an 18-mile stretch between NoDa and the South Carolina state line.

In all, there are 11 segments of trail, stretching 30 miles from Pineville all the way to Cabarrus County.

Officials said the newest part of the plan cost more than $26 million, and six other segments have work going on right now.

City leaders are holding a ribbon-cutting later this morning to officially open the section of trail.

A map of the Cross Charlotte Trail can be found here.

Also Read: Homeowner claims property damaged during Little Sugar Creek construction

