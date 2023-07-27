Mother and three sons charged with hammer and pipe assault on disabled ex-boyfriend

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Chandler Kluttz only has one arm, so he said it took all he had to fight off the blows raining down on him from metal pipes and hammers being swung by a disgruntled ex-girlfriend and her three sons.

Kluttz suffered a broken arm and a serious head injury, as well as other injuries during the attack that took place on July 10 off Furniture Drive near a solar panel farm in Rowan County.

Kluttz believes the group meant to kill him.

“I wasn’t meant to come out of those woods,” Kluttz said on Thursday following a bond hearing for one of the suspects, 42-year-old Riki Lyn Hyronemus.

On Wednesday, Hyronemus was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill or inflict serious injury and injury to personal property. Two of her sons, Jaden Law Senesayho, 18, and Khai Thanh Vo, 22, were also both charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury and injury to personal property. Their bonds were set at $50,000.

A third son is being charged as a juvenile.

During the bond hearing on Thursday, prosecutors asked the judge to set the bond at $200,000. Hyronemus told the judge that she wanted to be released because she was afraid she would lose her job. She also said during the hearing that she loved Kluttz, adding “he knows how much I love him.”

After hearing from prosecutors and Hyronemus, the judge did set bond at $200,000.

Prosecutors said that Kluttz and another woman were in a car on Furniture Drive on the night of July 10 when two other cars, a white Honda and a gold Buick, pulled up behind and in front of their car.

Hyronemus, her sons, and a fourth man that Kluttz said was related to Hyronemus, got out of the Honda and Buick and approached Kluttz and the woman. The group first slashed the tires on the Kluttz car, according to Kluttz, then began striking the car with metal pipes and hammers.

Kluttz said that as he got out of the car, the group descended on him, striking him in the head, the arm, and the torso.

The woman who was with Kluttz at the time described a bloody scene as Kluttz struggled to get back to the car to leave the scene. She said she pleaded with the ex-girlfriend, asking, “How could you let them do this?”

Kluttz says that he never lost consciousness. He was treated at the hospital and is continuing to recover from his injuries.

Kluttz does not deny that his relationship with Hyronemus has been confrontational, and he has faced charges of domestic violence.

A court-appointed attorney was assigned to Hyronemus on Thursday. She is due in court again on August 14.

The case remains under investigation.

