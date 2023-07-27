Mother accused of assaulting Rowan Co. school bus driver has day in court

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman who was charged in April with an assault of a driver onboard a school bus was in court on Thursday.

Estella Tucker, 29, was charged by deputies with the Rowan Sheriff’s Office with assault on a school official, communicating threats, disorderly conduct/disturbing the peace, and trespassing on a school bus.

According to the report, the driver of bus No. 219 from Corriher Lipe Middle School was taking students home from school. A student on the bus pointed out that the driver had missed her stop. The driver told the student that she would continue to the next stop before returning the student back to her designated stop.

The student was on the phone with her mother, who insisted the bus driver let the student out at the next stop instead. The driver allegedly told the student to tell her mother, now identified as Tucker, that school policy would not allow her to drop off a student at any stop other than the one designated for that student.

“I didn’t do anything I wasn’t supposed to, I was just distracted by another student and I missed the stops, and once I knew it, I turned around and came back,” the driver said. “I don’t know why it escalated like it was the child has been on my bus, her kids have been on my bus for years.”

The report says that when the bus returned to the student’s stop at Willow Oaks Drive near Highway 153, the mother was waiting and began yelling and cursing at the bus driver. Other students were on the bus at the time.

Deputies looking at the school bus camera video reported that the mother got on the bus “in an aggressive manner,” yelling profanity at the bus driver.

The report says that the mother said “the next time you do some stupid s*** like that, I will f****** kill you, you stupid b****.” While making this statement, the mother’s finger allegedly poked the eye of the school bus driver.

Deputies say a man approached the bus and removed the mother. The yelling continued, the report says, while the woman was standing outside the bus.

Both Tucker and the bus driver were in court on Thursday. The driver thought the case was going to be resolved and was ready to give her version of the events of the day, but Tucker changed her mind about representing herself and asked for a court-appointed attorney.

The parties are now expected to be back in court on August 25.

