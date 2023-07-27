Marion Police search for suspect after disabled woman found dead

MARION, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Marion Police say they’re looking for a suspect after a disabled woman was found dead inside of a home.

Police say they responded to a home along East Court Street for a welfare check on Tuesday.

Officers say they could not reach anyone at the home.

Police say they were met by several family members at the home, who did not have access, but explained that there was possibly a disabled family member that needed around the clock care inside the home.

Officers say they found an unlocked window to what appeared to be a bedroom.

Through use of flashlights, officers say they were able to see what appeared to be a motionless person inside of the room.

Officers say they then entered the home and attempted to render aid, however, it was determined the person was deceased.

Officers say they backed out of the house and secured the scene.

Investigators say they obtained a search warrant for the house and began processing the scene.

Officials say a preliminary investigation appears to show that 27-year-old Kristin Rutherford was found dead without no one else at the home.

Officials say it appears Rutherford needed extensive in-home care to ensure her wellbeing and safety.

The person responsible for Rutherford’s wellbeing and safety was her older sister, 34-year-old Casie McCartha, officials say.

McCartha also lived at the home on East Court St, police say, but she has yet to be located.

McCartha was last known to be driving a 2016 silver Ford Fusion with a NC Registration of HLR-3298, according to police.

Police say they’ve secured a felony warrant for McCartha for concealing the death of a person.

If you know anything that could lead to McCartha’s whereabouts, contact Marion Police.

