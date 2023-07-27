Man allegedly charged with Charlotte murder arrested in Baltimore

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man who was allegedly charged with a murder in North Charlotte has been arrested in Baltimore, MD.

On Tuesday, June 20, shortly before 12:00 p.m., officers located a male with gunshot wounds and immediately began rendering aid. Huntersville Fire Department responded and pronounced the victim deceased on the scene, According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

The incident occurred on the 10300 block of Arthur Davis Road.

Since the incident CMPD has identified the victim as 32-year-old Corbin Street and the suspect as 27-year-old Dominic Miller.

On Wednesday, July 26, detectives with the CMPD’s Homicide Unit traveled to Baltimore, Maryland and were in Baltimore when Miller arrested by the Baltimore Police Department on unrelated charges.

Homicide detectives signed a murder warrant for Mr. Miller on Thursday, July 27, for the murder Corbin Street.

WBTV will have more information in regards to the homicide as the investigation continues.

CMPD urge anyone with information about this incident to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective.

The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

