PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Man allegedly charged with Charlotte murder arrested in Baltimore

Victim involved with the alleged murder has been identified as Corbin Street
Victim involved with the alleged murder has been identified as Corbin Street
Victim involved with the alleged murder has been identified as Corbin Street(MGN)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man who was allegedly charged with a murder in North Charlotte has been arrested in Baltimore, MD.

On Tuesday, June 20, shortly before 12:00 p.m., officers located a male with gunshot wounds and immediately began rendering aid. Huntersville Fire Department responded and pronounced the victim deceased on the scene, According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

The incident occurred on the 10300 block of Arthur Davis Road.

Since the incident CMPD has identified the victim as 32-year-old Corbin Street and the suspect as 27-year-old Dominic Miller.

On Wednesday, July 26, detectives with the CMPD’s Homicide Unit traveled to Baltimore, Maryland and were in Baltimore when Miller arrested by the Baltimore Police Department on unrelated charges.

Homicide detectives signed a murder warrant for Mr. Miller on Thursday, July 27, for the murder Corbin Street.

WBTV will have more information in regards to the homicide as the investigation continues.

CMPD urge anyone with information about this incident to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective.

The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates and breaking news.

Watch the latest WBTV broadcast here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tickets are now on sale for the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home that's being built in Monroe.
Tickets sold out for the St. Jude Dream Home in Monroe
Vibrant, blue water is seen along the coast of Emerald Isle, N.C.
Why is the water so blue along the Carolina coast?
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Charlotte 49ers football coach Biff Poggi appeared to be displeased at the American Athletic...
Charlotte 49ers football coach slams podium, walks away from AAC news conference
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56

Latest News

Charlotte Fire Chief Reginald Johnson and Fire Marshall Kevin Miller answer WBTV's questions...
New buildings allowed to open in Charlotte despite fire safety concerns, records show
No serious injuries were reported in the plane crash.
Small plane crashes in backyard in Catawba County
Police were seen searching the home where missing Moore County woman Allisha Watts was said to...
CMPD seen searching Charlotte home where missing Allisha Watts was last seen
After more than a week trying to reach his doctor at StarMed in Charlotte, Chris Goodwin said...
StarMed closes east Charlotte location without directly notifying patients