Man accused of killing CATS bus driver in 2022 appears for property hearing

Darian Thavychith is charged with murder after driver Ethan Rivera was shot during a fit of suspected road rage on Feb. 11, 2022.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 8:15 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The man accused of shooting and killing a CATS bus driver in uptown last year was in court Thursday.

Darian Thavychith is charged with murder and shooting into occupied property after Ethan Rivera was fatally shot during a fit of suspected road rage on Feb. 11, 2022.

During Thursday’s appearance, which was listed as being a hearing regarding “property disposition,” the court agreed with the parties to release certain property that had been collected during the investigation, according to court officials.

The case was also given a new court date.

Thavychith’s last appearance was in October when he asked a judge for bond. His request was denied.

Nearly a year and a half after Rivera’s death, it is still unclear when the trial of his alleged killer could begin.

The case of his death has been a catalyst for change among CATS operators, with drivers voicing their safety concerns, some of whom say they fear for their lives while on the job.

In April, the Charlotte City Council approved a $14 million security contract that provides 220 armed and unarmed security guards.

