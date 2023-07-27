Man accused of killing CATS bus driver in 2022 to appear in court Thursday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The man accused of shooting and killing a CATS bus driver in Uptown last year will be in court on Thursday.

Darian Thavychith is charged with murder and shooting into occupied property after Ethan Rivera was fatally shot during a fit of suspected road rage on Feb. 11, 2022.

Thursday’s court appearance is listed as being a hearing regarding “property disposition,” likely dealing with something belonging to Thavychith that was seized during the investigation, but is no longer needed.

Thavychith’s last appearance was in October when he asked a judge for bond. His request was denied.

Nearly a year and a half after Rivera’s death, it is still unclear when the trial of his alleged killer could begin.

The case of his death has been a catalyst for change amongst CATS operators, with drivers voicing their safety concerns, some of whom say they fear for their lives while on the job.

In April, the Charlotte City Council approved a $14 million security contract that provides 220 armed and unarmed security guards.

WBTV will have a crew in attendance for Thursday’s court appearance.

