PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

I-85 closed after crash near Concord Mills, 2 injured

The crash happened near Bruton Smith Boulevard on Thursday morning.
2 people were seriously injured in a crash on I-85 near Concord Mills, Medic said.
2 people were seriously injured in a crash on I-85 near Concord Mills, Medic said.(NCDOT)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people are seriously injured after a crash closed I-85 near Concord Mills on Thursday morning.

The crash happened shortly after 10 a.m. on the southbound side near the Bruton Smith Boulevard exit, the NC Department of Transportation (NCDOT) said.

Maps show the crash has backed up traffic for miles.

NCDOT officials estimate that the crash will be cleared around 12:15 p.m.

Medic said the two people hurt sustained life-threatening injuries.

View real-time traffic maps here.

Download the free WBTV News app for traffic and weather updates.

Watch continuous live news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tickets are now on sale for the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home that's being built in Monroe.
Tickets sold out for the St. Jude Dream Home in Monroe
Vibrant, blue water is seen along the coast of Emerald Isle, N.C.
Why is the water so blue along the Carolina coast?
Charlotte 49ers football coach Biff Poggi appeared to be displeased at the American Athletic...
Charlotte 49ers football coach slams podium, walks away from AAC news conference
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
A school bus sits in the parking lot of Turning Point Academy.
Charlotte school administrators resign following WBTV investigation

Latest News

Officers were dispatched to the Stop & Go at 1263 W US Hwy 90 for a reported robbery around...
Coroner: Charlotte man killed in Kershaw County, SC crash
Crews working to clear crash involving overturned tractor-trailer on I-485
CMS' new express bus routes for magnet programs will take effect Aug. 28, the first day of...
CMS officials to provide update on express bus routes ahead of new school year
A tractor-trailer overturned early Wednesday on the ramp from I-485 to Old Statesville Road in...
Crews working to clear crash involving overturned tractor-trailer on I-485