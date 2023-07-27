I-85 closed after crash near Concord Mills, 2 injured

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people are seriously injured after a crash closed I-85 near Concord Mills on Thursday morning.

The crash happened shortly after 10 a.m. on the southbound side near the Bruton Smith Boulevard exit, the NC Department of Transportation (NCDOT) said.

Maps show the crash has backed up traffic for miles.

NCDOT officials estimate that the crash will be cleared around 12:15 p.m.

Medic said the two people hurt sustained life-threatening injuries.

