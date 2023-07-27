High temperatures increasing potential for heat-related health conditions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Summertime is in full swing, which means temperatures are soaring.

Through the end of this week, temperatures are expected to remain in the mid to upper 90s, with heat index values in the triple-digits.

In the past 24 hours alone, Medic said it has responded to at least eight heat-related calls.

Exercising in such intense heat brings its own set of concerns and can cause even the fittest athletes to lose two liters of water or more an hour, which can quickly lead to dehydration.

There are some symptoms of heat-related conditions to watch out for though, some of which are listed below:

Signs of heat-related illness include dizziness, nausea and headache.

Heat exhaustion often comes with cool, pale, clammy skin, a weak rapid pulse, and lots of sweating and muscle cramps.

Warning signs of a heat stroke include a throbbing head, no sweat, hot, dry skin, a strong fast pulse and a body temperature of 103 or higher. Heat stroke can also potentially cause a loss of consciousness.

If any of the signs present themselves, medical professionals suggest getting immediate help.

Hydrating well by drinking water is a crucial step in preventing against the dangerous conditions.

A list of community centers, splash pads and pools can be found here.

