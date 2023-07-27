Heavy police presence spotted at Birkdale Village shopping center
It is unclear what authorities are responding to.
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 4:59 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A heavy police presence is currently on scene at the Birkdale Village shopping center in Huntersville.
It is unclear what authorities are responding to or if anyone has been hurt.
A WBTV crew at the scene said the investigation appears to be centered around a gray minivan near an exit from the shopping center.
The shopping center has been blocked off while police investigate.
This is a developing story.
