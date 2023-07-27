Heat index to reach triple-digits again, Code Orange air quality alert in effect today

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today will be another steamy one, with the heat index reaching the triple-digits and highs topping out in the mid-90s.

Thursday : Sun and cloud mix, stray PM storm, Code Orange air quality alert

Temperatures : Mid 90s all week

Rain Chances: On low side most of week/weekend, best chances in mountains/foothills

A Code Orange Air quality alert has been issued for today in Mecklenburg County from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. This is due to the high concentration of ozone in the county.

Highs Thursday will top out in the mid-90s with feels-like temps into the triple-digits. A few afternoon showers and thunderstorms will be possible.

Over the next few days, high temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 90s. The forecast for the rest of the week and weekend calls for intense heat and midsummer-like weather.

Highs will be in the mid-90s Friday and continue to inch up into the middle, if not upper 90s every afternoon through Saturday. At the same time, heat index values could reach between 100-105 degrees.

Rain chances should start to ramp back up by the end of the weekend and into the beginning of next week. This will help knock our temperatures back down closer to average, topping out in lower 90s.

One area in the tropics is worth keeping an eye on and could develop over the next seven days. The National Hurricane Center gives the potential storm a 40% chance of development.

- Meteorologist Eric Garlick

