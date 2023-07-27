PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Heat index to reach triple-digits again, Code Orange air quality alert in effect today

A few afternoon showers and thunderstorms will be possible Thursday.
A Code Orange Air quality alert has been issued for today in Mecklenburg County from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
By Eric Garlick
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 4:47 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today will be another steamy one, with the heat index reaching the triple-digits and highs topping out in the mid-90s.

  • Thursday: Sun and cloud mix, stray PM storm, Code Orange air quality alert
  • Temperatures: Mid 90s all week
  • Rain Chances: On low side most of week/weekend, best chances in mountains/foothills

A Code Orange Air quality alert has been issued for today in Mecklenburg County from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. This is due to the high concentration of ozone in the county.

Caption

Highs Thursday will top out in the mid-90s with feels-like temps into the triple-digits. A few afternoon showers and thunderstorms will be possible.

Over the next few days, high temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 90s. The forecast for the rest of the week and weekend calls for intense heat and midsummer-like weather.

Highs will be in the mid-90s Friday and continue to inch up into the middle, if not upper 90s every afternoon through Saturday. At the same time, heat index values could reach between 100-105 degrees.

Rain chances should start to ramp back up by the end of the weekend and into the beginning of next week. This will help knock our temperatures back down closer to average, topping out in lower 90s.

One area in the tropics is worth keeping an eye on and could develop over the next seven days. The National Hurricane Center gives the potential storm a 40% chance of development.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great day!

- Meteorologist Eric Garlick

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tickets are now on sale for the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home that's being built in Monroe.
Tickets sold out for the St. Jude Dream Home in Monroe
Vibrant, blue water is seen along the coast of Emerald Isle, N.C.
Why is the water so blue along the Carolina coast?
Charlotte 49ers football coach Biff Poggi appeared to be displeased at the American Athletic...
Charlotte 49ers football coach slams podium, walks away from AAC news conference
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
Junisha Stewart was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, discharging...
Woman arrested after Lyft driver caught in crossfire of north Charlotte shooting

Latest News

Heat index to reach triple-digits again, Code Orange air quality alert in effect today
A Code Orange air quality alert has been issued for Mecklenburg County for part of Thursday.
Heat index to reach triple-digits again, Code Orange air quality alert in effect today
Rain is possible on Thursday.
Code Orange Air Quality Alert issued for most of Thursday
Heat index to reach triple-digits as forecast stays hot with low chance for rain