Heat index to climb to triple digits again; Code Orange alert in effect

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The hot and humid conditions will continue across the Carolinas today into the weekend.

Today : Mostly sunny, hot, stray storm possible

Friday : Mostly sunny, hot, isolated storms

Weekend outlook: Scattered showers and storms, hot

There may be some slight relief from the heat on Tuesday after the passage of a cold front, but it will not last long.

Get ready for another hot and steamy afternoon with high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s and index values as high as 102. In the early evening hours, a stray shower or thunderstorm will be possible; otherwise expect mostly clear skies.

For the overnight expect mostly clear and muggy conditions with lows in the 70s. On Friday, a few isolated showers and storms will be possible in the afternoon; otherwise expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 90s.

The heat and humidity will continue to increase into the weekend along with chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Saturday starts out dry but, in the afternoon, some hit-or-miss showers and storms will be possible with highs in the upper 90s.

On Sunday there will be a chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms; otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid-90s.

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

