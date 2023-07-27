PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Heat index to climb to triple digits again; Code Orange alert in effect

A few afternoon showers and thunderstorms will be possible Thursday.
Highs Thursday will top out in the mid-90s, with feels-like temps into the triple digits.
By Elissia Wilson
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 4:47 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The hot and humid conditions will continue across the Carolinas today into the weekend. 

  • Today: Mostly sunny, hot, stray storm possible
  • Friday: Mostly sunny, hot, isolated storms
  • Weekend outlook: Scattered showers and storms, hot

There may be some slight relief from the heat on Tuesday after the passage of a cold front, but it will not last long.

Caption

Get ready for another hot and steamy afternoon with high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s and index values as high as 102.  In the early evening hours, a stray shower or thunderstorm will be possible; otherwise expect mostly clear skies. 

For the overnight expect mostly clear and muggy conditions with lows in the 70s. On Friday, a few isolated showers and storms will be possible in the afternoon; otherwise expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 90s.

The heat and humidity will continue to increase into the weekend along with chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Saturday starts out dry but, in the afternoon, some hit-or-miss showers and storms will be possible with highs in the upper 90s. 

On Sunday there will be a chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms; otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid-90s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great day!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tickets are now on sale for the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home that's being built in Monroe.
Tickets sold out for the St. Jude Dream Home in Monroe
Vibrant, blue water is seen along the coast of Emerald Isle, N.C.
Why is the water so blue along the Carolina coast?
Charlotte 49ers football coach Biff Poggi appeared to be displeased at the American Athletic...
Charlotte 49ers football coach slams podium, walks away from AAC news conference
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56

Latest News

A Code Orange Air quality alert has been issued for today in Mecklenburg County from 10 a.m. to...
Heat index to reach triple-digits again, Code Orange air quality alert in effect today
Hot summer weather is heightening the risk of heat-related illnesses and conditions.
Hot temperatures increasing potential for heat-related health conditions
Look for high temperatures to hit the 90s on Thursday.
Heat index to climb to triple digits again; Code Orange alert in effect
WBTV News at Noon
Heat index to reach triple digits again