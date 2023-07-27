Gastonia Honey Hunters owe nearly $100K to police, paramedics

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - The Gastonia Honey Hunters are nearing the end of their third season and are already late on bills.

The City of Gastonia said the baseball team owes nearly $100,000 to police and paramedics who respond to emergencies at baseball games.

In a statement, Gaston County EMS says it is owed over $20,000.

The city said that until the debt is paid off, off-duty police officers won’t be at games.

Veronica Jeon is the COO for the Momentous Group, the company that manages the team’s finances.

She said it’s a cash flow and timing problem that stems from an initial deficit the startup had in 2021, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. She also said technical errors within the team’s new system didn’t help with payroll.

“I sincerely apologize,” Jeon said. “I will say, I really lost a lot of sleep over the last couple of weeks.”

She explained that the police-pay issue should be resolved by Thursday, and the rest should be dealt with in the near future.

WBTV asked Jeon what the unpaid bills could mean for the team moving forward, especially with the possibility of police officers not being present at future games.

“Once our police pay is resolved, we can resume, hopefully,” she said.

Jeon said the team is trying to increase future revenue not only via ticket sales, but also through concerts and private events.

The Honey Hunters’ next home game is Aug. 1 against the High Point Rockers.

