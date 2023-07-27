Feels-like temps hit triple digits heading into the weekend

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
By Rachel Coulter
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 4:47 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Our stretch of mid-upper 90s continues! Temperatures will bottom out in the low to mid-70s for most areas Friday morning before quickly lifting back into the mid to upper 90s.

  • Friday: Upper 90s, humid! Stray storm
  • Weekend: Still very hot and humid, scattered storms
  • Next week: Starting near normal
Friday and Saturday will likely be the hottest days of the year so far with highs around 97 degrees in Charlotte both afternoons. Of course, the humidity will make it feel more like the 100-105-degree range. Be careful with any extended outdoor plans!

A cold front moves through to wrap up the weekend and will usher in more seasonable conditions by the start of next week!

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great end of your week!

- Meteorologist Rachel Coulter

