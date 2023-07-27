Feels-like temps hit triple digits heading into the weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Our stretch of mid-upper 90s continues! Temperatures will bottom out in the low to mid-70s for most areas Friday morning before quickly lifting back into the mid to upper 90s.

Friday : Upper 90s, humid! Stray storm

Weekend : Still very hot and humid, scattered storms

Next week: Starting near normal

Friday and Saturday will likely be the hottest days of the year so far with highs around 97 degrees in Charlotte both afternoons. Of course, the humidity will make it feel more like the 100-105-degree range. Be careful with any extended outdoor plans!

Although a stray shower or storm is possible on Friday, scattered storm chances don’t return until the weekend.

A cold front moves through to wrap up the weekend and will usher in more seasonable conditions by the start of next week!

- Meteorologist Rachel Coulter

