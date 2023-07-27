Deadly crash closes busy south Charlotte road

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A deadly crash has closed a busy south Charlotte road on Thursday morning.

The crash happened on East Westinghouse Boulevard near Rodney Street.

Westinghouse Boulevard is closed in both directions.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area and seek an alternate route.

CMPD is investigating the crash.

