Deadly crash closes busy south Charlotte road

A deadly crash has closed East Westinghouse Boulevard in south Charlotte.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A deadly crash has closed a busy south Charlotte road on Thursday morning.

The crash happened on East Westinghouse Boulevard near Rodney Street.

Westinghouse Boulevard is closed in both directions.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area and seek an alternate route.

CMPD is investigating the crash.

Watch continuous live news coverage below:

