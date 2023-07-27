PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Coroner: Charlotte man killed in Kershaw County, SC crash

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the coroner.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) – A Charlotte man was killed in a crash involving a tractor-trailer Wednesday in Kershaw County, S.C., officials said.

The collision involving a tractor-trailer and a van happened at 12:13 p.m. at the intersection of Lockhart and Providence roads in northern Kershaw County, coroner David West said.

The driver of the van, Trayvon Corbett, 24, of Charlotte, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the coroner.

West said the van was north on Providence Road and was struck when the driver failed to stop at the stop sign at Lockhart Road.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the coroner.

