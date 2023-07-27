PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Coast Guard: 11 rescued after airboat capsizes off Outer Banks

One person was pinned under the airboat and may have suffered a chest and head injury.
Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet and Dare County responded to a capsized 20-foot airboat west...
Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet and Dare County responded to a capsized 20-foot airboat west of Oregon Inlet, N.C. The U.S. Coast Guard said 11 people were rescued after an airboat capsized off the Outer Banks. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of U.S. Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet via AP)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MANTEO, N.C. (AP) — Eleven people were rescued after an airboat capsized off the Outer Banks on Wednesday, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

A Dare County, N.C., dispatcher alerted Coast Guard Sector North Carolina about 10:15 a.m. that the 20-foot air-propeller-powered boat capsized about a half mile west of Oregon Inlet, the Coast Guard said in a statement. The Coast Guard sent two response boats and a helicopter.

One person was pinned under the airboat and may have suffered a chest and head injury, the statement said. Oregon Inlet rescue boat crews pulled that person from the water, and they were flown to a hospital. Coast Guard crews pulled the remaining 10 people from the water, including two people who were reported to have serious injuries.

The boat was towed to Pirates Cove Marina in Manteo. The Coast Guard Marine Safety Detachment in Nags Head is investigating the accident, officials said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

