CMS preparing for rollout of express bus stop program during upcoming school year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools (CMS) system is preparing to launch a new method of getting kids in magnet programs to school faster, beginning at the start of the upcoming school year.

It’s called “express bus routes,” which features roughly 40 stops throughout the county. The district claims the new stops will save time and money, however, some parents still have some concerns.

Many of those concerns deal with safety and the new stops being too far from home.

Under the new route system, parents will drop off their students at a school closest to their home, where students will board a bus to their magnet schools.

Still, CMS said the program will shorten rides from upward of two hours down to just 30 minutes on average, and there will be consolidated stops.

“We want to make sure we’re able to get kids to and from in a timely manner so they’re able to get to class and be ready to learn,” Adam Johnson, the CMS Executive Director of Transportation, said. “The CMS sites will always be located in the school bus parking lot and we’ve designed those so they won’t overlap with the bell time of the other school.”

Parents like Aileen Soper are not fans of the new program.

“I think the express stop idea is extremely unsafe,” Soper said. “I think it has a disproportionately, negative impact on parents who work fulltime, single parent households.”

She said some stops are miles away from students’ homes, meaning they will have to walk or figure out ways to get to their stops.

The single mother said the closest express stop to her home is about two miles away, so she’s seeking a consolidated bus stop nearby, and claimed CMS has not responded to her questions.

“If CMS cannot make that happen, then I’ll either have to enroll my daughter in a charter school or a different CMS school that provides door-to-door bus services,” Soper said.

CMS said it is working with parents to make the implementation of the new routes an easy process.

“We can try to help you, there might be some other ideas or some other consolidated stops that we haven’t explored that could possibly help those families,” Johnson said. “So reach out to us now so we have additional time to help you.”

District officials also said they are preparing to send out mailers with information regarding the express stops. They should be sent out by next week, with the goal of getting them into the hands of parents early so questions and concerns can be addressed before school starts.

Parents and students can find locations of nearby express stops here.

