CMPD seen searching Charlotte home where missing Allisha Watts was last seen

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The search for a missing Moore County woman last seen in Charlotte continues, with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers seen searching who they believe to be her boyfriend’s home.

WBTV has obtained new video of that search, which was taken in the past 24 hours.

Her boyfriend was found unresponsive in Watts’ car last week at a DMV in Anson County. It’s not clear what if anything was found during that search.

It comes as family, friends and activists demand answers into the disappearance Watts’ disappearance.

She was last seen on July 16 when she traveled from her home in Moore County to Charlotte. Her family said she came to see her boyfriend.

On Wednesday, her family and friends made the trip to Charlotte in hopes of learning more about the timeline and investigation. They hosted a news conference at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, where they called on CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings to provide more information.

“We just need answers. There’s too many loopholes. There’s too many unanswered questions,” one friend said during the news conference.

“She’s not just a missing person, she’s an important person to all of us.” #FindAllishaWatts #AllishaWatts pic.twitter.com/rC7VDLYi67 — Brandon Hamilton (@BHAMonTV) July 26, 2023

Watts’ loved ones said they plan to organize a search party in Mecklenburg County once they have more specific search areas.

During the news conference, the CMPD posted a statement saying detectives are following all leads and “using all available resources to locate Ms. Watts.

Detectives are following all leads and using all available resources to locate Ms. Watts. Detectives have been in communication with immediate family members of Ms. Watts and their designee to provide updates and request relevant information. (2/3) — CMPD News (@CMPD) July 26, 2023

People from across the state have rallied in support of the 39-year-old woman. On Tuesday night, about 400 people showed up for a candlelight vigil in Southern Pines.

Despite the support, few questions have been answered since she was seen leaving a home on Pamela Lorraine Drive almost two weeks ago, and the investigation has taken a notable twist.

Authorities said Watts’ SUV was found two days after her disappearance at an Anson County DMV. Not only was it found, but there was an unresponsive man inside. Her family believes the man is her boyfriend.

”We were in shock. A plot twist ... it’s a pause for me,” Watts’ cousins said. “Got to be more answers than that. Just about him unresponsive. It just got to go on a whole lot further than that. A whole lot further than that.”

WBTV will stream the presser on Facebook and WBTV.com.

Anyone with information regarding Watts’ whereabouts or disappearance should call 911 immediately.

