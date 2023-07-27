Break-in at Birkdale Village jewelry store happens 2 weeks after robbery

The break-in happened at Fink’s Jewelers, where the front window was smashed. This comes about two weeks after men in masks carrying guns and sledgehammers robbed the same store.

We’re working to learn details about another incident at Fink’s Jewelers at Birkdale Village. The front window is smashed.



Huntersville Police were out here investigating earlier this morning— our crew saw a crashed minivan near the exit of the shopping center. @WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/5cLbG9svk1 — Caroline Hicks WBTV (@CarolineHicksTV) July 27, 2023

Officers were called for the break-in at 3:25 a.m. Thursday, according to the Huntersville Police Department. A witness said they saw a blue van parked outside of the store, the front glass broken and several people inside the store.

The thieves ran out of the store and tried to leave in the van, but it broke down, so they ran on foot and were believed to have been picked up by someone driving another vehicle, police said.

A WBTV crew at the scene saw a crashed minivan on the shoulder of an exit from the shopping center onto Sam Furr Road. As it was towed, the crew could see the passenger side was severely dented and crime scene tape surrounded Fink’s Jewelry.

Several display cases inside the jewelry store were damaged, according to Huntersville Police.

By 12 p.m. Thursday, the crime scene tape is gone but in the light of day, the smashed front window of the jewelry store was visible.

Investigators said the thieves were described as:

Unknown race large, framed male wearing a white button-down shirt, grey pants, a dark baseball hat, sunglasses, an N95 type mask and gloves

Dark-skinned large, framed man wearing a light-colored hoodie, black sweatpants, a head covering possibly a balaclava, sunglasses, gloves, and white sneakers

A person that stayed in the van, unknown description

The van is described as a blue 2001 Chrysler Town and Country displaying a dealer tag from Parker’s Used Cars in Blenheim, S.C. It has damage to the left rear side above the wheel well, the right rear bumper is falling off, the back windshield has been taped in place, and the paint is faded and chipping on the hood, according to law enforcement.

The FBI is assisting in the investigation into the robbery that happened at Fink’s Jewelry two weeks ago.

WBTV has reached out to Huntersville Police and the FBI to find out whether they believe the same robbers from the theft two weeks ago could be responsible for this latest incident.

Huntersville Police are asking anyone with information to call (704) 464-5346.

