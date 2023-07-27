23-year-old charged in July 1 fatal crash in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A driver who allegedly stole a car and was involved in a crash July 1 is facing three charges, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Jonathan Anguiano, 23, was arrested and charged Thursday with felony hit-and-run resulting in death, involuntary manslaughter and possession of a stolen motor vehicle, CMPD said in a news release.

The victim’s next of kin was notified of the arrest.

At about 8:55 p.m. July 1, a Nissan driven by Sandra Miller turned left from North Tryon Street onto Caprington Avenue, where a Dodge Charger struck the passenger side, CMPD said.

The Charger reportedly was stolen June 29 from Jasper County, Va., according to police.

Miller died at the scene of the crash, which shut down a portion of U.S. 29 in northeast Charlotte.

Police said the Dodge’s driver was speeding and then fled the scene on foot after the crash.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

