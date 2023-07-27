PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

23-year-old charged in July 1 fatal crash in northeast Charlotte

Victim died at the scene of the crash after vehicle was struck by Dodge Charger.
Jonathan Anguiano, 23, was arrested and charged Thursday with felony hit-and-run resulting in...
Jonathan Anguiano, 23, was arrested and charged Thursday with felony hit-and-run resulting in death, involuntary manslaughter and possession of a stolen motor vehicle, CMPD said in a news release.(MGN)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A driver who allegedly stole a car and was involved in a crash July 1 is facing three charges, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Jonathan Anguiano, 23, was arrested and charged Thursday with felony hit-and-run resulting in death, involuntary manslaughter and possession of a stolen motor vehicle, CMPD said in a news release.

The victim’s next of kin was notified of the arrest.

At about 8:55 p.m. July 1, a Nissan driven by Sandra Miller turned left from North Tryon Street onto Caprington Avenue, where a Dodge Charger struck the passenger side, CMPD said.

The Charger reportedly was stolen June 29 from Jasper County, Va., according to police.

Miller died at the scene of the crash, which shut down a portion of U.S. 29 in northeast Charlotte.

Police said the Dodge’s driver was speeding and then fled the scene on foot after the crash.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Any person who witnessed the crash or has information about this case is asked to call Detective Jamieson at 704-432-2169, ext. 3.  public also can leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or by clicking here. For more information about this crash, please refer to the report: 20230701-2055-04.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates and breaking news.

Watch the latest WBTV broadcast here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tickets are now on sale for the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home that's being built in Monroe.
Tickets sold out for the St. Jude Dream Home in Monroe
Vibrant, blue water is seen along the coast of Emerald Isle, N.C.
Why is the water so blue along the Carolina coast?
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Charlotte 49ers football coach Biff Poggi appeared to be displeased at the American Athletic...
Charlotte 49ers football coach slams podium, walks away from AAC news conference
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56

Latest News

The front window at Fink's Jewelry in Birkdale Village was seen smashed in Thursday morning....
Break-in at Birkdale Village jewelry store happens 2 weeks after robbery
The talk is all about how blue the surf is right now up and down the coast of the Carolinas.
Good Question: Why is the water so blue along the Carolina coast?
After more than a week oftrying to reach his doctor, Chris Goodwin said he is down to the wire...
StarMed closes east Charlotte location without directly notifying patients
Darian Thavychith is charged with murder after driver Ethan Rivera was shot during a fit of...
Man accused of killing CATS bus driver in 2022 to appear in court Thursday
The newest section completes the connection between NoDa and the South Carolina state line.
Newest section of Cross Charlotte Trail to officially open Thursday