PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

World’s ocean currents system heading for collapse, study says

FILE - Ocean currents help regulate global weather patterns.
FILE - Ocean currents help regulate global weather patterns.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 8:05 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - An alarming new study shows what could lie ahead if climate change is not brought under control.

Researchers said the warming of the planet has the potential to collapse the world’s crucial system of ocean currents.

The currents act like a giant global conveyer belt.

They transport warm water from the tropics toward the North Atlantic, where the water cools, becomes saltier and sinks deep into the ocean before spreading south.

The currents help regulate global weather patterns.

And researchers warn if this so-called conveyer belt breaks down, people would see more extreme winters and sea levels rising.

Scientists said it is not a matter of if the system will collapse but when.

Some predict it could happen as early as 2025, but others said the collapse is decades away unless carbon emissions are cut to zero, global temperatures are reduced and melting in the Arctic is slowed.

The study appears in the journal Nature.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlotte 49ers football coach Biff Poggi appeared to be displeased at the American Athletic...
Charlotte 49ers football coach slams podium, walks away from AAC news conference
A school bus sits in the parking lot of Turning Point Academy.
Charlotte school administrators resign following WBTV investigation
This construction site on Wilkinson Boulevard is temporarily shut down after a visit from the...
Construction site shut down following WBTV Investigation
The closure is as a result of an incident at the pool Monday night.
Northwest Charlotte pool closed after 6-year-old boy found unresponsive
Deputies have warrants for the arrest of Paul Nobles of Lexington.
Deputies seek kidnapping suspect in Rowan Co.

Latest News

CMS officials to provide update on express bus routes ahead of new school year
Crews working to clear crash involving overturned tractor-trailer on I-485
Florida may have set record for warmest seawater
GM announced that the Chevrolet Bolt EV is returning to the market.
Chevy Bolt EV is returning to market
The Town of Waxhaw announced Dexter Wilson has been promoted to police chief.
Town of Waxhaw announces promotion of new police chief following resignation