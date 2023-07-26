Woman arrested after Lyft driver caught in crossfire of north Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Lyft driver was caught in the crossfire of a domestic shooting in north Charlotte this past week, warrants reveal.

The warrant states that during a 911 call on July 20, the driver told dispatchers that a woman, who she said was her passenger’s girlfriend, was shooting at her car.

Officers responded to an apartment complex on Waterford Hills Drive and found that her vehicle had been hit by a bullet, and discovered multiple shell casings in the parking lot.

The warrant says the man being shot said the shooter was “upset because another female bought him a return ticket to get back home.”

He also told authorities that he was “being petty” and drained air out of a vehicle’s tires before attempting to leave with the Lyft driver.

When he got into the driver’s car, the woman, 31-year-old Junisha Stewart, began shooting.

The Lyft driver told investigators she heard approximately 5-10 gunshots during the incident.

Following the shooting, police arrested Stewart and charged her with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, discharging a weapon into occupied property, and injury to personal property. Jail records show she was given a $100,000 bond and was released on July 23.

In addition to the Lyft driver’s car, the warrant said another vehicle was also hit by gunfire.

Related: Report: 3 teens inside Lyft vehicle fired upon on I-85 in Charlotte

Watch continuous live news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.