Town of Waxhaw announces promotion of new police chief following resignation

Dexter Wilson is taking over the role of chief following the resignation of Gregg Collins.
The Town of Waxhaw announced Dexter Wilson has been promoted to police chief.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 8:12 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WAXHAW, N.C. (WBTV) - The Town of Waxhaw announced it has a new police chief of Wednesday morning.

Chief Gregg Collins resigned from his position, effective July 19, leading to the promotion of Assistant Police Chief Dexter Wilson.

“We are incredibly fortunate to have someone of Dexter Wilson’s caliber stepping into the role of police chief,” Mayor Pappas said in a press release. “His leadership and vision will undoubtedly continue to ensure the safety and well-being of our residents, and we have every confidence that he will build upon the police department’s strong foundation.”

Wilson said his primary focuses moving forward will be on fostering strong bonds with the community, enhancing officer training and professional development, and implementing innovative strategies to address emerging challenges.

Following the announcement, the town thanked Collins for his service and commitment to the community.

“Chief Collins’ commitment to public safety and community engagement has left a lasting impact on our town,” town officials said in the release. “The Town of Waxhaw extends its heartfelt appreciation to Chief Collins for his service, his commitment to public safety, and his efforts to make Waxhaw a safer place for all its residents.”

Wilson takes over after having been with the department for more than 17 years.

