PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Tickets are on sale now for the St. Jude Dream Home in Monroe!

The beautiful modern ranch-style home built by Newton Custom Homes and Realty is more than 2,800 square feet.
The beautiful modern ranch-style home built by Newton Custom Homes and Realty is more than 2,800 square feet.
By Mary King
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 6:00 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Charlotte, NC (WBTV) - The day has arrived! You can now get your ticket for a chance to win this year’s St. Jude Dream Home in Monroe by clicking here or by calling (800) 592-1602.

St. Jude Dream Home
Buy your Dream Home tickets here!

If you’re outside of the state of North Carolina, because of raffle regulations you will need to get your tickets by phone. Tickets sold out in 28 hours last year, so don’t wait!

The beautiful modern ranch-style home built by Newton Custom Homes and Realty is more than 2,800 square feet and on nearly an acre of land. It has three bedrooms, 2.5 baths, covered front and back porches, a finished bonus room, a beautiful owner’s suite, a massive walk-in pantry, custom cabinets and hardwood floors, and top-of-the-line appliances.

COMPLETE COVERAGE: St. Jude Dream Home

In addition, if you get your ticket Wednesday, you’ll also be entered to win all of the other prizes. Each prize has a deadline to enter to win and after the first day, you’re no longer eligible for the First Day Prize. The deadline for the Tickets on Sale Prize is Thursday, July 27.

Here is a full list of prizes you can be eligible to win if you get your ticket:

  • First Day Prize: $5,000 Visa gift card, courtesy of Burrow, Welchel & Culp Orthodontics - Deadline to enter: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
  • Tickets on Sale Prize: $2,500 Publix gift card, courtesy of Publix - Deadline: July 27, 2023
  • Early Bird Prize: 2023 Camry LE, courtesy of Mike Johnson’s Hickory Toyota - Deadline: Aug. 9, 2023
  • Bonus Prize: $5,000 Belk gift card, courtesy of Belk - Deadline: Aug. 23, 2023

When we sell all 30,000 available tickets, it will raise $3 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. It’s estimated on average treatment costs $425,000 dollars for a St. Jude patient from start to finish. This year’s Dream Home campaign will be enough to cover the treatment of seven patients.

Over the last seven days, we’ve shared the stories of seven patients and their families. Some of the stories are about children right here in the Charlotte area, while others have been shared with us by St. Jude.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlotte 49ers football coach Biff Poggi appeared to be displeased at the American Athletic...
Charlotte 49ers football coach slams podium, walks away from AAC news conference
A school bus sits in the parking lot of Turning Point Academy.
Charlotte school administrators resign following WBTV investigation
The closure is as a result of an incident at the pool Monday night.
Northwest Charlotte pool closed after 6-year-old boy found unresponsive
This construction site on Wilkinson Boulevard is temporarily shut down after a visit from the...
Construction site shut down following WBTV Investigation
Deputies have warrants for the arrest of Paul Nobles of Lexington.
Deputies seek kidnapping suspect in Rowan Co.

Latest News

Tickets are on sale now for the St. Jude Dream Home in Monroe!
Work continues on the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home that's being built in the Monroe area.
Save the Date! Click here to learn more about Dream Home tickets, which go on sale July 26
Leaders talk next steps after safety meeting
Meet Gigi: Sisterly bond provides strength through Huntersville girl’s cancer diagnosis