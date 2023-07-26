PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Teen killed after being thrown from ATV towed by another ATV, troopers say

Diamont G. Caudill, 16, was taken to the hospital where he later died.
By Evan Hatter and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/Gray News) – A 16-year-old in Kentucky died after being thrown from an ATV, according to troopers.

Authorities said Diamont G. Caudill was on an ATV being towed by another ATV when the first one flipped and threw the high school student off of it.

Caudill was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Police said he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Caudill’s body was sent to the state medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.

Copyright 2023 WYMT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

