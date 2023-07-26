PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Rowan County woman wins “life-changing” prize in NC Education Lottery

At first she thought someone else had won the more than $700,000 prize
Cynthia Neely said she plans to give some money to her church, invest, and possibly take a trip...
Cynthia Neely said she plans to give some money to her church, invest, and possibly take a trip with her husband.(Submitted photo)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 6:34 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Cynthia Neely of Gold Hill became emotional when her $10 Fast Play purchase turned into a $723,755 jackpot.

“I think I cried all the way home,” she said.

According to a press release from the NC Education Lottery, Neely bought her lucky Jackpot 7′s ticket July 11 from the Kangaroo Express on East Main Street in Rockwell. When she checked her tickets, she initially thought someone else won the jackpot instead of her.

“When I got in the truck and saw my first ticket said the jackpot was back to $20,000, I thought, ‘Oh darn, somebody already won the jackpot,’” Neely recalled.

When Neely took a closer look at her tickets, she realized she won the $723,755 jackpot.

“I had to convince myself that I had the winning ticket,” she laughed. “It is a life-changing amount of money.”

At the time of her purchase, the jackpot stood at $723,755. Since she bought a $10 ticket, Neely received 100% of the progressive jackpot. She arrived Friday to collect her prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $515,678.

“I’m going to try to talk my husband into retiring soon,” she said.

Neely said she plans to give some money to her church, invest, and possibly take a trip with her husband.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlotte 49ers football coach Biff Poggi appeared to be displeased at the American Athletic...
Charlotte 49ers football coach slams podium, walks away from AAC news conference
A school bus sits in the parking lot of Turning Point Academy.
Charlotte school administrators resign following WBTV investigation
The closure is as a result of an incident at the pool Monday night.
Northwest Charlotte pool closed after 6-year-old boy found unresponsive
This construction site on Wilkinson Boulevard is temporarily shut down after a visit from the...
Construction site shut down following WBTV Investigation
Deputies have warrants for the arrest of Paul Nobles of Lexington.
Deputies seek kidnapping suspect in Rowan Co.

Latest News

CMS officials to provide update on express bus routes ahead of new school year
Crews working to clear crash involving overturned tractor-trailer on I-485
Allisha Watts was last seen leaving a home in east Charlotte on July 16.
Family of missing Allisha Watts to host press conference after disappearance in Charlotte
Tickets are now on sale for the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home that's being built in Monroe.
Tickets are on sale now for the St. Jude Dream Home in Monroe!