Pediatrician shares how parents can advocate for health of student athletes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The news of LeBron James’ son, Bronny, collapsing during a USC basketball practice has many parents of athletes on edge.

It comes after a similar incident with Buffalo Bills football player Damar Hamlin, who also suffered cardiac arrest several months ago during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Dr. Laura Sinai, a Charlotte-based pediatrician with Pediatrics At Home, recommends parents answer a standard 14- question screening at the doctor’s office as a way to determine if your child needs additional testing.

Even if they aren’t playing sports, a way to know if your child requires heart testing through an EKG is with a four-question screening, Sinai said Wednesday.

Those 4 questions are below:

1. Have you ever fainted, passed out or had an unexplained seizure suddenly and without warning, especially during exercise or in response to sudden loud noises, such as doorbells, alarm clocks and ringing telephones?

2. Have you ever had exercise-related chest pain or shortness of breath?

3. Has anyone in your immediate family (parents, grandparents, siblings) or other, more distant relatives (aunts, uncles, cousins) died of heart problems or had an unexpected sudden death before age 50? This would include unexpected drownings, unexplained auto crashes in which the relative was driving or SIDS.

4. Are you related to anyone with HCM or hypertrophic obstructive cardiomyopathy, Marfan syndrome, ACM, LQTS, short QT syndrome, BrS, or CPVT or anyone younger than 50 years with a pacemaker or implantable defibrillator?

She said an EKG is not required, unless you’re at high risk of a cardiac issue.

“Every time you do testing, you’re going to get some false positives,” Sinai said. “If you’re going to do an EKG on every single high school and college athlete, we don’t have the finances to do something like that, because not only do you do the EKG, then you have to have someone who specializes in reading electrophysiology to read it.”

She understands the concern and said kids should look out for signs that they could be experiencing an issue.

“Chest pain with exercise, short of breath with exercise, If they feel like they’re going to pass out or actually passing out with exercise,” Sinai said.

She also said parents looking for a way to advocate can call their child’s school.

“Do you have any AED? Where is your AED? Who knows where your AED is, because it’s nice to have one, but if no one knows where it is, they won’t use it,” she said. “Who’s CPR trained?”

We reached out to local school districts for information on their protocols. Here are the responses we received:

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools:

“All High Schools have at least 3 AEDs. The Athletic Trainer will always have one with them. There is one also inside the school and outside in a central location for athletic fields. That location will be different at every school. All coaches are First Aid/CPR trained. Medic is on hand at football games as it is a contact sport.”

Union County Public Schools:

“All schools have AEDs and every coach must be CPR/AED trained. There is an AED available at all high school and middle school games. We have a trained athletic trainer at almost all high school games. Every football game has a licensed physician, athletic trainer and EMT present. AEDs will be available at all middle school games and athletic trainers when possible. Each school has an Emergency Action Plan that outlines the protocol when it comes to CPR/AED use. This plan includes specific roles for all staff, location of AEDs and steps for contacting EMS. We offer every high school student a medical exam from an Atrium doctor that includes an EKG’s. At a minimum every middle and high school athlete must have a medical screening from a licensed physician and be cleared to participate every 395 days. UCPS has not had any discussion about requiring EKGs.”

Iredell-Statesville Schools:

“AED’s are available in all ISS schools. Many schools, especially high schools, have multiple AED’s. AED’s are required at sporting events. If there are multiple sporting events, then there is a hierarchy as to which one has more chance of severe injury. The AED would be on that sideline. Football is at the top of the list. All head coaches are trained in First Aid/CPR/AED, as well as, most assistant coaches. Medical First Responders and/or Trainers are also at most athletic events, but definitely at football games.”

