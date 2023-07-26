PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Missing pregnant woman from Gastonia has been found

After three weeks, Collins and her child are safe and doing well
Cissy Lee Collins has been missing for several days.
Cissy Lee Collins has been missing for several days.(Gastonia Police Department)
By Lowell Rose
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:48 AM EDT
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - The Gastonia Police Department has confirmed that 25-year-old Cissy Lee Collins has been found.

Collins and her child are safe and doing well. She was missing for three weeks, and prior to her disappearance Collins was last seen July 1 at her home on Forest Drive in Gastonia.

