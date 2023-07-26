Missing pregnant woman from Gastonia has been found

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - The Gastonia Police Department has confirmed that 25-year-old Cissy Lee Collins has been found.

Collins and her child are safe and doing well. She was missing for three weeks, and prior to her disappearance Collins was last seen July 1 at her home on Forest Drive in Gastonia.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates and breaking news.

Watch the latest WBTV broadcast here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.