MEDIC: Pedestrian hit and seriously injured in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A pedestrian was hit and seriously injured in south Charlotte Tuesday night, according to MEDIC.

MEDIC said it happened just before 9 p.m. on Archdale Drive.

One person was taken to a hospital to be treated for serious injuries, MEDIC said.

No further details were immediately made available.

