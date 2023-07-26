PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

MEDIC: Pedestrian hit and seriously injured in south Charlotte

MEDIC said a person was hit and seriously injured just before 9 p.m. in south Charlotte.
MEDIC said a person was hit and seriously injured just before 9 p.m. in south Charlotte.
MEDIC said a person was hit and seriously injured just before 9 p.m. in south Charlotte.(HNN)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 9:50 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A pedestrian was hit and seriously injured in south Charlotte Tuesday night, according to MEDIC.

MEDIC said it happened just before 9 p.m. on Archdale Drive.

One person was taken to a hospital to be treated for serious injuries, MEDIC said.

No further details were immediately made available.

Download the free WBTV News app for the latest updates sent straight to your device.

Watch continuous news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FlightAware is reporting more than 60 flight cancellations at Charlotte Douglas International...
60+ flights canceled, others delayed after storms move through Charlotte
This construction site on Wilkinson Boulevard is temporarily shut down after a visit from the...
Construction site shut down following WBTV Investigation
According to CMPD, Stephanie Alexander came home to find Tyra Crosby in her house early...
‘I won’t stop’: Mother of murdered Charlotte woman pleads for heavier charges against alleged killer
A missing person report for Allisha Watts was filed on July 19 in Charlotte, authorities said.
Authorities: Vehicle found at Anson Co. DMV linked to woman last seen in Charlotte
The community gathered to honor the life of Tyra Crosby.
Community gathered to honor the life of 25-year-old woman

Latest News

Charlotte school administrators resign following WBTV investigation
A school bus sits in the parking lot of Turning Point Academy.
Charlotte school administrators resign following WBTV investigation
The closure is as a result of an incident at the pool Monday night.
Northwest Charlotte pool closed after 6-year-old boy found unresponsive
The District Attorney's Office provided this picture of a gun it said was on the bed of a man...
DA: Deputies justified in deadly officer-involved shooting in Rowan Co.