Man convicted of murder, attempted murder in 2019 south Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The man who fatally shot two people and injured two more in a 2019 shooting at a home in south Charlotte has been sentenced to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder and discharging a firearm within an enclosure to incite fear.

The trial, which began July 10, 2023, ended Wednesday with the jury’s guilty verdict, according to the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office.

According to a news release, Caldwell Cole, 79, was tried for the first-degree murder of Janet Scronce, the first-degree murder of Furahn Morrow, the attempted murder of Tildon Hoyle, the attempted murder of Douglas Bolton and discharging a firearm within an enclosure to incite fear. The jury found him guilty as charged. Cole was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

RELATED: Neighbors say they’d been calling police about the South Charlotte house where two people were killed

After being asked to leave the house on Lytham Drive, Cole returned to his home, where he retrieved his fully loaded revolver and 18 additional rounds of ammunition. Cole then returned to Lytham Drive and walked to the back of the house, where he shot Morrow and Bolton, then proceeded inside the house, shooting Scronce and Hoyle.

Cole was then detained by other residents of the home until police responded and took Cole into custody.

Download the free WBTV News app for the latest stories sent straight to your device.

Watch continuous news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.